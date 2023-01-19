First National Trust Co Acquires 157 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

