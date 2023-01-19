First National Trust Co Buys 249 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

