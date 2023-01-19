First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,715,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $386.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

