First National Trust Co Sells 467 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $50,416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 761,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.