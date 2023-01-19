First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 125,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 123,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $74,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

