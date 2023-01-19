First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FTA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 54,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
