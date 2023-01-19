First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 54,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

