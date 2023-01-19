First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDVY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 258,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,271. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.