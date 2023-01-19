First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 258,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,271. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

