Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 666 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $425.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.46 and its 200 day moving average is $380.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

