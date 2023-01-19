Five Oceans Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $3,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 466,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.