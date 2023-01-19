Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 116,388 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 129,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

