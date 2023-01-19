Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.55

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $16.51. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 116,401 shares trading hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.