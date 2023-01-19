Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.55

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $16.51. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 116,401 shares trading hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

