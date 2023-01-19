FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 98.9% in December

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASET stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.