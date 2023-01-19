Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $20.84. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 1,912 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $20,097,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 337,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.