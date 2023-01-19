Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $20.84. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 1,912 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.37.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
