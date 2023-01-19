Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 44,158 shares.The stock last traded at $37.07 and had previously closed at $36.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $702.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $116,620.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

