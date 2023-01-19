Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,630 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.53. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

