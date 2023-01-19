Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

