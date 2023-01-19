Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

FWP opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

