Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
FWP opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.