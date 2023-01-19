Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.24 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

