Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
