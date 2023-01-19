FUNToken Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $77.15 million and $2.01 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

