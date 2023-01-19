FY2023 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$438.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.60 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$578.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78.

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,319,165.50. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at C$6,942.30. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,400 shares of company stock worth $82,228 and sold 867,263 shares worth $6,292,425.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

