FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $9.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.04. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.80) to GBX 5,380 ($65.65) in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,337.50.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

