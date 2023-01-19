Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 2.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 28,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 20,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$175.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

