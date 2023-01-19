Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GGAA remained flat at $10.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

