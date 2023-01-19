Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $95.48. 25,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

