Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.42. 34,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

