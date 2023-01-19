Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,205. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

