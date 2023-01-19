Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.41

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.41 and traded as high as C$41.91. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$41.67, with a volume of 350,647 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.25.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$578,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,840,205.43.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

