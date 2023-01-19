Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 151,531 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 151,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $281,847.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,783 shares in the company, valued at $30,081,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DNA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 19,229,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,564,211. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $52,022,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

