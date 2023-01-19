Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of WM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.79. 15,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,385. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

