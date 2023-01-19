Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.9 %

CAT stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $260.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.