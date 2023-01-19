Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 7,132 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after acquiring an additional 677,965 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,296. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

