Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

