Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $7.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 177,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.27. 21,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

