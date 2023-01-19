Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VO stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.30. 4,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,205. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

