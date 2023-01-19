Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,868 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 14,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,174. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

