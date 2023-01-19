Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

