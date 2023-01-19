Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.81) to GBX 1,030 ($12.57) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.