Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

