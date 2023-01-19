Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GEBRF remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
About Greenbriar Capital
