Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GEBRF remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

