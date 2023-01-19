Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jonestrading in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of GHI opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a current ratio of 17.76. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.85.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Rating)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

