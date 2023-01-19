Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $880,447.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,985.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00398533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00787857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00098131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00576311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00204213 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.