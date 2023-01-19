Grove One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,416.97 (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Grove has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00429934 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.56 or 0.30178201 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00758222 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

