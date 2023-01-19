GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.26 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
