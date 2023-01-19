GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.26 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

