Guild of Guardians Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $187,257.82 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

