H2O DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,997.35 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $324,997.35 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.