Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.38

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Halfords Group Stock Down 2.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.
Halfords Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.
