Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 24.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 25.81 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.27.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

