Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.8 %

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

