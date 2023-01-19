Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65, Yahoo Finance reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

